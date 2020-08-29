Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

