Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

