Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $157.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.42. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.