Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid have declined in the past three months, despite the better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 result. It expects uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic to persist in the quarters ahead. Soft margins owing to rising SG&A expenses also remain woes. Going ahead, it predicts adverse impacts on acute prescription volumes, SG&A expenses and Pharmacy Services Segment memberships. Nonetheless, it reported narrower than expected loss in the fiscal first-quarter, while sales beat the estimates. Solid revenues in pharmacy services and retail pharmacy segments coupled with a rise in the prescription count drove first quarter results. It is witnessing solid demand from the stocking of medications by customers. Further, the EnvisionRxOptions witnessed solid growth, backed by an increase in Medicare Part D membership.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

RAD stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $747.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 261.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rite Aid by 103.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

