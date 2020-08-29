Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE PDM opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

