Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to Hold

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $63.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 257,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.