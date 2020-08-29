Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 1,453,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

