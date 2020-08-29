Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a current ratio of 14.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 607,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 260,076 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

