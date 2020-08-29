Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WNS by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

