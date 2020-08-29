Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.64). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Passage Bio.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. 296,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,681. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

