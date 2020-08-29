Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.64). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Passage Bio.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28).
NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. 296,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,681. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90.
About Passage Bio
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (ZNTL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.