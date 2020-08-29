Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

In other news, Director Frank Kung bought 3,689,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amyris by 161.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

