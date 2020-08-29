Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.45. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ArcBest by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $4,568,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $34.49 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

