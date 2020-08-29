Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 139.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.92. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

