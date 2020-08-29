Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.90 Million

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $53.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $103.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $271.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.20 million to $285.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $360.34 million, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $376.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 67,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

