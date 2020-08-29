Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

DCOM stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,738,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

