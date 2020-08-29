Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $755.33 Million

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $755.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.40 million and the lowest is $754.96 million. Xilinx posted sales of $833.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,243,109 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $174,828,000 after buying an additional 265,664 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

