Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.91. 1,858,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

