Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after purchasing an additional 605,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.