Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 54.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3,018.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 498,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,058 shares of company stock worth $18,949,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 473,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,388. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

