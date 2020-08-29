WOM Protocol (WOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.67 or 0.05504583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.