WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post sales of $204.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.46 million and the lowest is $199.29 million. WNS reported sales of $220.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $848.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $834.41 million to $860.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $942.34 million, with estimates ranging from $901.16 million to $991.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

WNS opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 76.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 26.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WNS by 51.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

