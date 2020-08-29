Wipro Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIT. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

