Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

WSM stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.