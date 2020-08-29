Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Shares of WSM opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

