William Blair Weighs in on Medtronic PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

