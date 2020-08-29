William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on URBN. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

