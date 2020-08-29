William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 704,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,004. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

