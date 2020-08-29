William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $135.89. 528,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,873. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

