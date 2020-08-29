William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 185,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 45,012 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.48. 13,943,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,222,906. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

