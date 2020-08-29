William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

MDT opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.