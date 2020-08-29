William Blair Comments on Standex Int’l Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Standex Int’l in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXI. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $735.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $81.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $2,327,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

