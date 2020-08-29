WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) Trading Up 0.3%

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 519,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 794,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

WidePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.