Wedbush Weighs in on Express, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Express in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Express has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Express by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 182.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Express by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Express by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Express by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 235,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

