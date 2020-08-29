W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Director Sells $23,381,660.00 in Stock

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GWW stock opened at $365.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.91. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $366.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

