Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.94 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520,247 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

