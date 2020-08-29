VMware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 30,828 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,467 call options.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 107.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

