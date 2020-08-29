Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vipshop worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,495,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.19. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

