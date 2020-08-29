Vid (VI) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Vid has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $1.22 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,546,023 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.