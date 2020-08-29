VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of VF worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in VF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

