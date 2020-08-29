Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VERI. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 14,695 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $45,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.