Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.64-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.38.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

