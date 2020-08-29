VBI Vaccines’ (VBIV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s current price.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.85. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

