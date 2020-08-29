VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.85.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

