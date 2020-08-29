Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 501,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.