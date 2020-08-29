Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of VVV opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 848.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $68,521,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

