ValuEngine Downgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Hold

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.40. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

