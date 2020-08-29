Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $280,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

VLO stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

