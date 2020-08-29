USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003027 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.