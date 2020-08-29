USDx stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $2,808.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,476.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.00 or 0.02335088 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00647644 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003799 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 5,653,215 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.