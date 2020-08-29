USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Get USA Truck alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered USA Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

USAK opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Truck by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 13.1% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.